Libertad de expresión Pablo Iglesias lee en público el libro 'Fariña' para proteger "las libertades que nuestros padres nos entregaron"

El líder de Podemos ha leído el fragmento que relaciona al presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo con el narco Marcial Dorado.

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, durante la lectura pública del libro “Fariña”, que ha sido hoy retirado por orden judicial. | KIKO HUESCA (EFE)

El secretario general de Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, ha reivindicado el acto de lectura pública del libro Fariña de Nacho Carretero que ha celebrado su partido este lunes como una manera de proteger "las libertades que nuestros padres y madres nos entregaron" para que no dejen de "formar parte de nuestra democracia".

Así lo ha declarado durante la celebración del evento, que ha tenido lugar en el centro cultural El Pozo de Vallecas, en Madrid, y donde también han participado otros líderes del partido como Irene Montero, Ione Belarra, Rafa Mayoral, Pablo Echenique o Gloria Elizo.

"Hoy nosotras y nosotros estamos leyendo un libro que han querido prohibir", ha dicho en referencia a la obra dedicada al narcotráfico en Galicia secuestrada por orden de un juzgado, "porque queremos honrar a nuestros padres y madres, que nos dejaron una democracia que tenemos que defender", ha añadido el líder de Podemos, que ha leído el fragmento que relaciona al presidente de la Xunta de Galicia, Alberto Núñez Feijóo con el narco Marcial Dorado.

Iglesias también ha denunciado que "es una vergüenza que en un país en el que Francisco Camps gasta dinero público y tiene una secretaria que pagamos todos o que Urdangarin viva a cuerpo de rey, se secuestren libros".

Por último, el líder de la formación morada ha afirmado que, aunque ha leído el libro, aún no ha visto la serie inspirada en la obra de Nacho Carretero porque prefiere esperar a que estén disponibles todos los capítulos. "Soy muy ávido con las series y empezar por un capítulo y tener que esperar a la siguiente semana me cuesta mucho", ha indicado.

