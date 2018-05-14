EN DIRECTO | Torrent no se reunirá con el rey para comunicarle la investidura de Torra

El Parlament aprobará este lunes la investidura del candidato de JxCat, Quim Torra, como nuevo presidente de la Generalitat con la abstención de los cuatro diputados de la CUP. La Cámara celebrará a las 10.30 horas la segunda sesión del pleno de investidura, después de que en la primera, que se celebró el sábado, Torra no lograra la mayoría absoluta de 68 diputados necesaria para ser investido —consiguió 66 votos de JxCat y ERC—. Hoy será investido, ya que en la segunda votación necesita solamente la mayoría simple —más votos a favor que en contra—, que tiene garantizada desde este domingo gracias a la abstención de la CUP. Con las cuatro abstenciones de los anticapitalistas, Torra será investido gracias a que los 66 votos favorables de JxCat y ERC superarán a los 65 de Cs, el PSC, comuns y el PP.

Torra: "La república catalana es mirar hacia Europa"

Torra ha iniciado su discurso recalcando que el presidente legítimo de Catalunya es Carles Puigdemont, que seguirá el mandato del referéndum del 1-O y que su objetivo es la cohesión social y el desarrollo económico. "La república catalana es mirar hacia Europa, al mundo. Es progreso", ha dicho Torra, que ha anunciado que el Govern volverá a proponer todas las leyes que el Tribunal Constitucional ha suspendido, "algunas de ellas aprobadas por unanimidad, también con el voto del PP".

Torrent no se reunirá con el el rey

El presidente del Parlament de Catalunya, Roger Torrent, no se reunirá con el rey para comunicarle en persona la investidura de Quim Torra y se limitará a informarle, previsiblemente, por escrito.

Según fuentes del entorno de Torrent, el presidente de la cámara catalana no solicitará una reunión con el monarca como habitualmente solía hacerse en anteriores legislaturas. Una tradición protocolaria que ya se rompió tras la investidura de Carles Puigdemont, cuando el rey no recibió a la entonces presidenta del Parlament, Carme Forcadell, pese a que ésta sí solicitó un encuentro.