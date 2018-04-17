La última estrategia de Cristina Cifuentes para tratar de zanjar la polémica sobre su máster fraudulento no ha convencido a su principal sostén en el Gobierno madrileño. Al contrario. El líder de Ciudadanos, Albert Rivera, ha señalado que la carta enviada a la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos y la renuncia de la presidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid al máster es "su confesión", pone en evidencia la "trama delictiva" en la universidad y sus "mentiras reiteradas" para encubrir los delitos.
Así se ha pronunciado en su cuenta de Twitter el líder del partido naranja, que tiene un acuerdo de investidura con el Gobierno de Cifuentes y que ha reiterado a Mariano Rajoy que sustituya a la presidenta por otro candidato "limpio" para la Comunidad de Madrid. Aún así, Rivera sigue esquivando la posibilidad de apoyar la moción de censura que el grupo del PSOE en la Asamblea de Madrid ultima contra la presidenta y al que Podemos dará su apoyo.
La carta de Cifuentes es su confesión: pone en evidencia la trama delictiva en la universidad y sus mentiras reiteradas para encubrir los delitos. Espero que Rajoy no deje que se pudra más el caso y proponga a un presidente interino limpio para acabar la legislatura. https://t.co/B97cDNV7Bi— Albert Rivera (@Albert_Rivera) 17 de abril de 2018
Cifuentes ha hecho pública este martes una carta enviada al rector de la URJC, Javier Ramos, en la que culpaba a la institución de las irregularidades destapadas y le comunicaba su renuncia voluntaria al máster.
También la portavoz de Cs, Inés Arrimadas, ha insistido en que Cifuentes tiene que dimitir y el PP poner a un presidente interino hasta las elecciones.
"No es lo mismo mentir sobre tu nivel de inglés que beneficiarte de una trama que afecta a una universidad pública", ha subrayado Arrimadas en una entrevista en Antena3.
Por su parte, el portavoz de Ciudadanos en la Asamblea de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ha dicho que la renuncia de Cristina Cifuentes al máster "no cambia nada" en la posición de su partido, y ha insistido en que la presidenta regional debe dimitir y el PP decidir su sustitución.
