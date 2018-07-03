Público
RTVE Un senador vota a Jiménez Losantos y a Bisbal para renovar la cúpula de RTVE

El presidente del Senado ha leído sus nombres en el recuento de papeletas, que se han mezclado con los de los candidatos oficiales. Ya este lunes salió en una de las papeletas el nombre del fallecido Lauren Postigo

La mesa del Senado durante el recuento de los votos en el Senado. EFE/Fernando Villar

El periodista Federico Jiménez Losantos y el cantante David Bisbal se han colado en la renovación de la cúpula de RTVE en el pleno del Senado, al escribir un senador sus nombres en una misma papeleta. De esta manera, se han unido al del fallecido crítico musical Lauren Postigo, cuyo nombre irrumpió ayer en el Congreso.

El vicepresidente de la Cámara, Pedro Sanz, ha leído sus nombres en el recuento de papeletas, que se han mezclado con los de los candidatos oficiales José Manuel Peñalosa, Carmen Sastre, Jenaro Castro -propuestos por el PP-, Ana Isabel Cerrada, Fernando López Agudín, Josep Lluís Micó y Juan Tortosa -consensuados por PSOE, Podemos y PNV-.

De los 249 votos emitidos, tres han sido declarados nulos; además de la papeleta en la que figuraban los nombres de Losantos y de Bisbal, la senadora de Nueva Canarias María José López Santana ha escrito en la suya "por un consejo de Administración de RTVE paritario", aunque en este caso el texto no ha sido leído por el vicepresidente. Algo parecido ocurrió en la jornada de ayer celebrada en el Congreso, donde el único voto nulo fue el dedicado a Lauren Postigo.

Y como ocurriera en la Cámara Baja, el Senado tampoco ha logrado la mayoría de dos tercios necesaria en primera votación para renovar al Consejo de Administración de RTVE, por lo que tendrá que celebrar una segunda vuelta en 48 horas, que ya sólo necesita una mayoría absoluta y el respaldo de al menos cuatro grupos.

