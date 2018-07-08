Torra se querellará contra José Bono por decir que tiene ideas cercanas a los nazis

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado que presentará una querella contra el exministro socialista José Bono por afirmar en un programa de televisión que defiende planteamientos cercanos a los nazis.
A través de su cuenta personal en Twitter, Torra ha indicado que ha pedido a sus abogados que preparen una demanda contra el expresidente de la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha por lo que considera un "insulto intolerable que ningún demócrata puede dejar pasar ni banalizar".
Según Torra, José Bono participó ayer en un programa de televisión en La Sexta en el que afirmó que el presidente catalán está "cerca de planteamientos nazis".
Ahir el Sr. José Bono, a la Sexta, va afirmar que jo era a prop de “plantejaments nazis”. He demanat als meus advocats que preparin la querella corresponent contra un insult intolerable que cap demòcrata no pot deixar passar ni banalitzar.— Quim Torra i Pla (@QuimTorraiPla) July 8, 2018
