Público
Público

Torra se querellará contra José Bono por decir que tiene ideas cercanas a los nazis

El president anuncia una demanda contra el exministro socialista por lo que considera un "insulto intolerable que ningún demócrata puede dejar pasar ni banalizar".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El presidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra participa junto al expresidente Artur Mas en la celebración de los 25 años de la campaña 'Mulla't' por la esclerosis múltiple' . EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat Quim Torra participa junto al expresidente Artur Mas en la celebración de los 25 años de la campaña "Mulla't' por la esclerosis múltiple" . EFE

El presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, ha anunciado que presentará una querella contra el exministro socialista José Bono por afirmar en un programa de televisión que defiende planteamientos cercanos a los nazis.

A través de su cuenta personal en Twitter, Torra ha indicado que ha pedido a sus abogados que preparen una demanda contra el expresidente de la Junta de Castilla-La Mancha por lo que considera un "insulto intolerable que ningún demócrata puede dejar pasar ni banalizar".

Según Torra, José Bono participó ayer en un programa de televisión en La Sexta en el que afirmó que el presidente catalán está "cerca de planteamientos nazis".

Etiquetas