Tsunami de protestas en toda España contra la sentencia de 'La Manada': este es el mapa de la indignación

Colectivos feministas han convocado para esta tarde concentraciones en numerosas ciudades de todo el país para expresar su apoyo y solidaridad a la víctima de los miembros de La Manada después de conocerse la sentencia que les declara culpables de un delito continuado de abuso sexual y no de violación.
Más de una treintena de ciudades van a ser el escenario esta tarde de los actos de protesta contra el fallo de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra que ha condenado a nueve años de cárcel a cada uno de los cinco miembros de ese grupo por abusar sexualmente de una joven durante los sanfermines de 2016.
A la convocatoria de Madrid, frente al Ministerio de Justicia a las 20 horas, se han sumado otras protestas en Barcelona (Plaza Sant Jaume a las 19 horas), Valencia (Plaza del Ayuntamiento, 19 horas), Sevilla (frente al Ayuntamiento, 18 horas) y Zaragoza (frente a la Audiencia Provincial, 18 horas).
También habrá concentraciones en Granada, A Coruña, Salamanca, Málaga, Cartagena, Cádiz, Almería, Jaén, Santiago de Compostela, Oviedo, Gijón, Murcia, Córdoba, Huelva, Valladolid y Huesca, entre otras, ha informado una portavoz de la organización feminista 8N.
Las organizaciones llaman a participar en las concentraciones bajo el lema "La Manada somos nosotras", porque "pase lo que pase, nosotras te creemos", dicen en el cartel convocante, que ya se está moviendo en las redes sociales bajo la etiqueta #JusticiaPatriarcal.
Aquí puedes ver todas las concentraciones
(Mapa en permanente actualización)
