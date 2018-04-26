Público
La Manada "No es abuso, es violación": las protestas en la calle por la sentencia de 'La Manada'

Varios centenares de personas, muchas de ellas exhibiendo manos rojas, permanecen concentradas ante las puertas del Palacio de Justicia, donde han expresado de esta forma su disconformidad con el fallo.

"No es abuso, es violación": las protestas en la calle por la sentencia de 'La Manada'. TWITTER/@mananascuatro

Al grito de "no es abuso, es violación" ha sido recibida en las puertas de la Audiencia de Navarra el fallo que condena a penas de nueve años de prisión a cada uno de los cinco de los miembros de 'La Manada' por un delito continuado de abuso sexual con prevalimiento de una chica en los sanfermines de 2016.

Varios centenares de personas, muchas de ellas exhibiendo manos rojas, símbolo contra las agresiones sexistas, permanecen concentradas ante las puertas del Palacio de Justicia, donde han expresado de esta forma su disconformidad con el fallo y han repetido la consigna de "yo si te creo".

La concentración, convocada por los colectivos feministas Andrea, Lunes Lilas y Gafas Moradas, tiene como lema "¡No es no! ¡Justicia!".

Asimismo, para esta tarde se han convocado varias protestas en diferentes ciudades españolas para protestar por la decisión de la Justicia.

