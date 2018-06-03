Zapatero priorizó la liberación de presos en Venezuela como “condición” para el diálogo

La tarea mediadora de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero para facilitar el diálogo entre el Gobierno de Venezuela y la oposición está dando los frutos principales y, según fuentes del entorno del expresidente, cumpliendo el objetivo primero que “ha dado sentido a su presencia en Venezuela desde el principio".
Zapatero, que dedica prácticamente la totalidad de su tiempo a trabajar por el fin de la crisis política en Venezuela, con continuos viajes al país latinoamericano, ha recibido con optimismo la liberación, hasta el momento, de 79 presos, 40 de ellos este domingo.
Su entorno ha reconocido que, en el intenso trabajo diplomático que desarrolla el expresidente español junto a un número reducido de países, “abogar en favor de la liberación de presos es lo que ha dado sentido a su presencia en Venezuela desde el principio como una condición facilitadora del diálogo político en ese país”.
40 presos excarcelados este domingo
La presidenta de la Comisión de la Verdad de la Asamblea Nacional Constituyente de Venezuela (ANC), Delcy Rodríguez, anunció este domingo la excarcelación de 40 detenidos por "violencia política" en los últimos años, entre ellos tres diputados.
Estas excarcelaciones se suman a las 39 anunciadas el sábado en el marco de la búsqueda de Maduro de un nuevo diálogo político con la oposición en "aras de la paz" ante su nuevo periodo de Gobierno que se extenderá hasta 2025 tras vencer en los cuestionados comicios del 20 de mayo.
