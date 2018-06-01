Público
ARTICLE 155 El Govern del PP publica al DOGC el decret de nomenament dels consellers de la Generalitat

La formació del Govern català ha de fer possible que decaigui automàticament, d'acord al text aprovat pel Senat, la supressió temporal de l'autogovern amb l'aplicació de l'article 155 a Catalunya.

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, signa el decret de nomenament dels consellers del seu Govern / Generalitat de Catalunya

El Diari Oficial de la Generalitat (DOGC) ha publicat aquest divendres 1 de juny el Decret 3/2018 signat pel president de la Generalitat de Catalunya, Quim Torra, el passat 29 de maig, pel qual es nomenen el vicepresident del Govern i els consellers i les conselleres del seu executiu.

Aquest decret substitueix al que va signar el 19 de maig però que el Govern espanyol es va negar a publicar al DOGC i bloquejava d'aquesta manera la presa de possessió dels consellers. Rajoy incomplia d'aquesta manera l'obligació de publicar els nomenaments, perquè entre ells es trobaven dos consellers empresonats, Josep Rull i Jordi Turull, i altres dos exiliats, Lluís Puig i Toni Comín.

La publicació al DOGC resultava imprescindible per a que els càrrecs designats poguessin prendre possessió, es fes possible la formació de Govern i decaigués  d'aquesta manera automàticament, d'acord al text aprovat pel Senat, l'aplicació de l'article 155 a Catalunya.

Nous consellers reemplacen als nomenats inicialment: Laura Borràs (Cultura), Damià Calvet (Territori i Sostenibilitat), Alba Vergés (Salut) i Àngels Chacón (Empresa i Coneixement), que substitueix en Empresa i Coneixement a Elsa Artadi, que passa a ser consellera de Presidència i manté la responsabilitat de portaveu del Govern de la Generalitat que ja li assignava el primer decret.

Així mateix, el decret nomena a Pere Aragonès i Garcia (Economia i Hisenda i vicepresident del Govern), Ernest Maragall i Mira (Acció Exterior, Relacions Institucionals i Transparència), Miquel Buch i (Interior), Josep Bargalló i Valls (Ensenyament), Ester Capella i Farré (Justícia), Chakir El Homrani Lesfar (Treball, Assumptes Socials i Famílies), Jordi Puigneró i Ferrer (Polítiques Digitals i Administració Pública) i Teresa Jordà i Roura (Agricultura, Ramaderia, Pesca i Alimentació).

Els nous nomenaments suposen una proporció de sis dones sobre tretze alts càrrecs.

