L'alcalde de Verges és investigat per delictes d'odi i discriminació contra la Guàrdia Civil

La Fiscalia de Girona investiga l’alcalde de Verges (Baix Empordà), Ignasi Sabater, per un presumpte delicte d’odi i discriminació contra “la nació espanyola i el Cos de la Guàrdia Civil”. Sabater va fer unes declaracions el 4 d’octubre de l’any passat, quan al seu poble i a Medinyà, Serrià de Ter i Girona es van llevar amb 162 cotxes amb les rodes punxades. L’alcalde va dir que els veïns del Verges i ell sospitaven que els autors havien estat uns Guàrdies Civils de paisà tres dies després de la celebració del referèndum. Pot ser obra, va dir, d'individus que "de dia van uniformats i de nit incontrolats".



De moment, Sabater prefereix no fer cap declaració. El seu partit, la CUP, ja ha fet públic el seu suport i qualifiquen aquesta investigació judicial com a part de “la persecució política de l’Estat espanyol a tot el moviment independentista”. El cas sobre les rodes punxades va ser arxivat pel jutjat de la Bisbal de l’Empordà una setmana més tard dels esdeveniments per “falta d’autor conegut”.

Vehicles vandalitzats a la població empordanesa de Verges

Segons les declaracions de Sabater del passat octubre, els autors d’aquests actes vandàlics podrien ser els mateixos policies que van actuar a diverses localitats de la comarca, com a la Tallada de l’Empordà, un municipi amb un cens de 300 persones, o Sant Julià de Ramis, el poble on hauria d’haver votat Carles Puigdemont. La unitat de la Guàrdia Civil que va estar operant per aquella zona no va poder entrar a Verges pel blogueig que els veïns van formar a la carretera amb tractors i jardineres. Verges és conegut per ser el poble natal del cantant Lluis Llach.

