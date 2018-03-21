Público
Público

Acupuntura Una mujer española muere tras someterse a acupuntura con abejas

La paciente se sometía una vez al mes a las sesiones de esta terapia que consiste en usar picaduras de abejas vivas para combatir problemas musculares y estrés.

Publicidad
Media: 1
Votos: 1
apiterapia

El veneno de las abejas se utiliza para tratar dolencias musculares/EFE

Una mujer española de 55 años falleció en 2015 en Madrid mientras recibía un tratamiento de "apiterapia", según informan dos médicos del Hospital Universitario Ramón y Cajal. A través de un estudio, los médicos han revelado que esta es primera muerte de una personas que recurre esta técnica, una especie de acupuntura con abejas, y previamente era tolerante.

La paciente, sin antecedentes de alergías, se sometía una vez al mes a las sesiones de esta terapia alternativa que consiste en usar picaduras de abejas vivas, en lugar de agujas, para combatir el estrés y las contracturas musculares.Se trata de una práctica muy extendida en los últimos tiempos entre las estrellas de Hollywood como Gwyneth Paltrow, Gerard Butler.

"En personas sensibles, los compuestos del veneno pueden actuar como alérgenos, provocando reacciones alérgicas que pueden ser desde leves, como hinchazón local, a reacciones sistémicas severas, como un shock anafiláctico o incluso la muerte", advierte el estudio.

Aunque, Ricardo Madrigal, coautor del trabajo junto Paula Vázquez, considera en su trabajo que la muerte era evitable: "Podría haberse evitado si el centro hubiera contado con personal entrenado en identificar y tratar una anafilaxia (la sensibilidad exagerada del organismo debida a la acción de una sustancia)".

Etiquetas