Unos adolescentes matan a golpes a un hombre de origen africano en Francia

La víctima tenía 32 años, era de nacionalidad francesa pero originario de Burkina Faso. Un grupo de 10 o 12 chavales de entre 14 y 17 años, según los testigos, le golpearon hasta dejarle inconsciente y salieron corriendo. 

Foto de archivo de una ambulancia en Francia. / EFE

La ciudad de Pau, en el sur de Francia, está conmocionada por el carácter racista de la muerte de un hombre por una brutal paliza que le propinaron un grupo de adolescentes que estaban jugando al fútbol en el barrio de Saragosse. La víctima tenía 32 años, era de nacionalidad francesa pero originario de Burkina Faso.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la tarde del pasado viernes en un barrio con mucha población inmigrante y socialmente problemático. Un grupo de entre 10 a 12 muchachos que, según los testigos, tendrían entre 14 y 17 años la emprendieron a golpes con el hombre. 

Cuando la víctima cayó al suelo desfallecido pero siguieron atacando. Uno de los chicos le dio una fuerte patada en la cabeza. El hombre quedó muy malherido, sin conocimiento y los chavales salieron corriendo, según algunas fuentes citadas por medios locales.

Los equipos de emergencias intentaron reanimarle durante una hora y media, sin éxito. Finalmente murió y aún está pendiente de practicarse la autopsia, que debe efectuarse en el instituto forense de Toulouse y que aclará algo más lo ocurrido.

La Policía francesa aún ha hecho ninguna detención aunque ha tomado declaración a varios testigos. Uno de ellos apuntó que, el día anterior, el hombre había mantenido una fuerte discusión con los menores en un campo de fútbol municipal.

El alcalde de Pau, François Bayrou, que fue varias veces ministro y también candidato a la presidencia de la República, calificó la paliza de "actos de violencia intolerables y criminales". Pau es una ciudad de unos 80.000 habitantes, capital del departamento de los Pirineos Atlánticos.

