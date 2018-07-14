Público
Público

Altsasu Cientos de personas se concentran en Pamplona para pedir la libertad de los jóvenes de Atlsasu

El colectivo Altsasu Gurasoak ha señalado que, otro año más, se ha vuelto a llenar la Plaza del Castillo, "en una muestra de solidaridad y dignidad".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Concentración en Pamplona para pedir la libertad de los jóvenes de Altsasu

Concentración en Pamplona para pedir la libertad de los jóvenes de Altsasu

Cientos de personas se han concentrado este sábado en la Plaza del Castillo de Pamplona, en el último día de las fiestas de San Fermín, para pedir libertad para los ocho condenados por agredir a dos guardias civiles y sus parejas en Alsasua en 2016.

Convocados por el colectivo Altsasu Gurasoak, la concentración ha tenido lugar a las 13 horas. Los organizadores portaban una pancarta en la que se podía leer 'Altsasukoak aske. Free Altasu. 608 días, 20 meses'.

Además, algunas de las personas concentradas han portado fotos con los nombres de los condenados, así como unas letras grandes con la palabra 'justizia'. También han asistido a este acto de protesta representantes de varias de las peñas de San Fermín.

Altsasu Gurasoak ha destacado que "este año hemos vuelto a llenar la Plaza del Castillo en una nueva muestra de solidaridad y dignidad; acompañadas por miles de personas". Tras dar las gracias a los asistentes, desde el colectivo se ha trasladado que "os queremos en casa".

Etiquetas