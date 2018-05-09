La oposición en el Ayuntamiento de Marbella ha exigido al equipo de gobierno de la ciudad, cuya alcaldía está en manos del PP, que retire una subvención municipal de 9.000 euros a la asociación Despertar sin Violencia después de haber publicado en su cuenta de Facebook un artículo con comentarios ofensivos contra la víctima de La Manada.
La asociación Marbella Feminista fue quien dio la voz de alarma tras denunciar que Despertar sin Violencia había compartido en sus redes un artículo titulado Linchamiento judicial a cinco inocentes: La única que tendría que estar en la cárcel es la joven. Tras comprobar veracidad de la denuncia de Marbella Feminista, toda la oposición en pleno ha solicitado al PP "una respuesta contundente", esto es, la retirada de la subvención. De momento, el PP marbellí guarda silencio.
"Se trata de un mensaje que incita al odio y ofensivo hacia las víctimas de las violaciones y la violencia machista", han señalado desde Marbella Feminista al Diario Sur de Málaga.
Despertar Sin Violencia se define sí misma como "una asociación sin ánimo de lucro que [...] nace de la necesidad de erradicar la violencia de género y violencia doméstica. [...] y siendo nuestro objetivo prioritario conseguir una ley de violencia intrafamiliar".
El dato no es menor y revela el conservadurismo de esta asociación: en lugar de hablar de violencia de género o violencia machista, habla de "violencia intrafamiliar". De hecho, según El Plural, la presidenta de Despertar sin Violencia, Carmen Sánchez, ha apoyado en varias ocasiones al partido ultra Vox, e incluso ha llegado a declarar que una persona "puede maltratar a su pareja pero ser un gran padre o madre". Sánchez también ha criticado la actual Ley de Violencia de Género al considerar que "genera odio" al dejar al varón "sin defensa".
