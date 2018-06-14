Público
Barco Aquarius El Gobierno asegura que los menores y las mujeres recibirán una "atención especial"

La vicepresidenta, Carmen Calvo, subraya que se recibirá a los migrantes en Valencia "sin políticos" y que se estudiarán "caso a caso" las peticiones de asilo.

Las mujeres y los menores que lleguen este fin de semana al puerto de Valencia a bordo del barco Aquarius recibirán una "atención especial", según ha informado esta mañana en rueda de prensa la vicepresidenta Carmen Calvo.

"Se les atenderá médicamente en primer lugar en la sanidad valenciana" ha informado Calvo a los medios, haciendo especial hincapié en la idea de que "los menores que vienen solos recibirán una atención particular".

La ministra ha asegurado que la llegada del barco y los 629 migrantes tendrá una recepción "respetuosa, tranquila y solidaria". Además ha puntualizado que a su llegada no habrá políticos ni caras visibles del Gobierno.

En cuanto a las pautas de actuación, la vicepresidenta ha explicado que habrá un comité de seguimiento para aplicar los protocolos y tomar las decisiones. En cualquier caso, habrá un seguimiento específico de cada caso individual y se estudiarán jurídicamente todas las peticiones de asilo de los 629 migrantes que llegarán a bordo del Aquarius al puerto de Valencia.

La vicepresidenta del Gobierno, Carmen Calvo, se reunirá este viernes con el presidente de la Comunidad Valenciana, Ximo Puig, para intentar establecer una coordinación para la llegada del buque Aquarius. 

Está previsto que al término de la reunión, Calvo y el presidente valenciano comparezcan ante la prensa para ofrecer detalles del dispositivo que se encargue de velar por la seguridad y el bienestar de los refugiados del Aquarius.

