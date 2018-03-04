Público
Buscan a tres mujeres desaparecidas en los últimos días en Asturias

El helicóptero de los Bomberos del Servicio de Emergencias y voluntarios de Protección Civil, están realizando búsquedas en la zona costera de Gijón y Castrillón sin que por el momento hayan dado resultado

Avisos de desaparición de las tres mujeres asturianas.

La Guardia Civil y la Policía Nacional trabajan en la localización de tres mujeres desaparecidas en los últimos días en Asturias, en concreto en Gijón, Avilés y Navia, la última el pasado 13 de febrero.

En los dos primeros casos ambos cuerpos policiales, con el apoyo aéreo y terrestre de Salvamento Marítimo, el helicóptero de Bomberos del Servicio de Emergencias y voluntarios de Protección Civil, están realizando búsquedas en la zona costera de Gijón y Castrillón sin que por el momento hayan dado resultado, informó la Guardia Civil.

Lorena Torre, de 40 años, desapareció el pasado jueves por la noche en Gijón y su coche apareció aparcado en las proximidades de la playa de El Rinconín y, según la Policía Nacional, vestía un plumífero verde, pantalón vaquero y botas.

Un día después se produjo en Avilés la desaparición de Concepción Barbeira, de 1,60 y complexión delgada, tras salir de su casa en San Adriano (Castrillón) para dirigirse a su trabajo en el hospital San Agustín de Avilés, al que no llegó a incorporarse.

Su vehículo fue localizado horas después de que se denunciase la desaparición con las puertas abiertas y el bolso en su interior en la localidad de Santa María del Mar, en Castrillón.

El tercer caso es de Paz Fernández Borrego, una gijonesa de 43 años, a la que se perdió la pista en Navia el pasado 13 de febrero y cuyo vehículo fue localizado junto al hospital de Jarrio.

