Seguramente recuerden el caso del funcionario que fue despedido por la Diputación de València —tras un expediente disciplinario— por no haber asistido a su puesto de trabajo en el Archivo General y Fotográfico de la Diputación desde su nombramiento como jefe de la Unidad de Actuación bibliográfica en 2006. El funcionario accedió al cargo en 2006, bajo la presidencia entonces de Fernando Giner (PP).
Carles Recio no ha trabajado ni ha desempeñado las funciones de su cargo, aunque siempre ha recibido un salario por ellas. Ahora, adelanta El Mundo que este funcionario culpa a quienes eran los responsables de la corporación provincial por no asignarle un lugar para desarrollar su labor, una situación que según Recio había denunciado desde el primer día que comenzó a trabajar, pero sin resolución por parte de la Diputación.
Aunque este ex empleado provincial asegura ante la Fiscalía que realizaba las tareas asignadas "en un despacho del BOP (Boletín Oficial de la Provincia), en la oficina de prensa de la Diputación, en los bancos de los pasillos o incluso en bibliotecas" porque fue "destinado por decreto" pero no disponía de "lugar de trabajo".
La situación la desveló su jefa directa, María José Gil, que también fue expedientada por una supuesta malversación y prevaricación por parte de los gestores de la Diputación que decidieron destituir al funcionario absentista.
La trabajadora explicó ante el tribunal que desde el nombramiento de Recio "comunicó al diputado del Archivo que dicho puesto no era necesario". Gil apuntó que cuando Carles Recio "fue allí destinado ni se le asignó espacio físico ni teléfono ni ordenador comunicando en varias ocasiones la situación tanto al diputado del Archivo, como al jefe de personal, sin recibir contestación alguna".
