La catedral de Burgos se cuela en un sello conmemorativo de la provincia de León

La presentación de dos sellos conmemorativos de León se vio deslucida por un detalle que salta a la vista: en una de las estampillas, se ha colado la catedral de Burgos, informa León Noticias.
El fallo fue detectado al final del acto, que tuvo lugar el martes en el Ayuntamiento y al que asistieron el alcalde de León, Antonio Silván, el presidente de la Diputación, Juan Martínez Majo, y el presidente de Correos, Javier Cuesta Nuin.
El sello que presenta el error pertenece a la serie 12 meses, 12 sellos, 12 provincias. Tiene un valor de 55 céntimos, corresponde a abril y muestra varios atractivos turísticos y monumentales de la provincia de León. La tirada es ilimitada.
Cuesta se disculpó por el fallo, aunque este ya no se puede subsanar. "Nos hemos equivocado de catedral. Aceptamos este error y, como el sello ya no se puede cambiar, pediremos al Ministerio de Fomento que nos autorice la emisión de otro sello dedicado a León", se excusó el presidente de Correos durante la presentación.
