Una concejala del PP en Pinto justifica la prostitución como un servicio a "feos" y "discapacitados"

Rosa Ganso, concejala del PP del Ayuntamiento de Pinto (Madrid), se despachó en el último Pleno Municipal con unas polémicas declaraciones que han levantado mucha polvareda. El Pleno municipal discutía una propuesta del PSOE para elaborar una ordenanza que regulase la prostitución en la localidad. El PP se opuso a la medida y su portavoz lo justificó con estas palabras: "Hay personas con discapacidad que utilizan estos servicios porque no les queda otro remedio y hay personas que en la vida han nacido feos y no somos todos rubios, guapos y bonitos".
Las palabras de Rosa Ganso fueron difundidas este pasado martes en la cuenta de Twitter de Podemos en Pinto. "Una concejala del PP de Pinto justifica la prostitución como un servicio para los 'feos' y los 'discapacitados'", denunciaba el tuit de Podemos en esta localidad del sur de Madrid.
En las imágenes se puede ver a la concejala, afirmando: "Uno de cada tres son puteros, vale. Pero... ¿usted sabe la situación de esos puteros? ¿Su situación familiar que puedan tener?". Justo después la concejala justifica el uso de la prostitución como servicio: "Es que hay personas con discapacidad que utilizan estos servicios porque no les queda otro remedio". "Claro que sí. Es que en la sociedad no somos todos rubios y guapos y bonitos...".
Una concejala del PP de Pinto justifica la prostitución como un servicio para los “feos” y los “discapacitados” 😔 pic.twitter.com/smhpz2VzfK— Podemos Pinto (@PodemosPinto) 12 de junio de 2018
En el mismo vídeo se puede ver la reacción de estupor de los concejales de otros grupos. Algunos ya han pedido explicaciones a la concejala, pero ésta de momento no se ha pronunciado. La cadena Ser informa de que finalmente la moción no salió adelante porque "Ganemos, en el gobierno municipal, y Ciudadanos se abstuvieron y los votos en contra del PP superaron a los favorables del PSOE".
