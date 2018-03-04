Elton, uno de los perros entrenados por la Guardia Civil para la búsqueda de personas, fue determinante para encontrar el cuerpo de Diana Quer puesto que el olfato del animal permitió detectar la ubicación de la joven. Ahora, el canino participa en la investigación sobre la desaparición de Gabriel, un niño de ocho años de Almería, que desapareció el pasado martes en el municipio de Níjar.
El pastor belga malinois de 12 años ha participado en ha participado en más de 400 desapariciones y crímenes violentos en los 11 años que lleva ayudando a la Guardia Civil. Es uno de los 550 perros de la benemérita que está entrenado para detectar drogas, explosivos o buscar personas desaparecidas.
Entre otros casos ha participado en las investigaciones sobre el asesino de Pioz o en las actuaciones del caso del descuartizador de Majadahonda. También apoyó a la Guardia Civil en la búsqueda de Diana Quer, cuyo cuerpo pudo ser hallado debido al olfato del animal, que guió a los investigadores hasta un pozo de una nave industrial. Finalmente, la Guardia Civil halló los restos de la joven a ocho metros de profundidad en el pozo que había indicado el can.
Juan Manuel Sánchez, el guía del animal, ha explicado en anteriores ocasiones que Elton es uno de los mejores perros que tienen en sus filas. El can trabaja con muestras de sangre que pueden estar secas incluso cinco años antes de su rastreo y es capaz de detectar restos de mayor antigüedad. Además, con su propia respiración puede humedecer las pruebas y aumentar así su olor.
Ahora, el perro participa en la búsqueda de Gabriel en un dispositivo conformado por guardias civiles, helicópteros, otros perros de rastreo, voluntarios, un escuadrón de caballería, las unidades acuáticas de la Guardia Civil y agentes de inspección ocular que rastrean el paradero del menor.
