La Comunidad de Madrid presentará un recurso a la sentencia del Juzgado de lo Contencioso-Administrativo número 29 de Madrid que anula la venta de 2.935 viviendas del Instituto de la Vivienda de Madrid (IVIMA) a un fondo buitre en 2013.

Así lo ha detallado la consejera de Transportes, Vivienda e Infraestructura, Rosalía Gonzalo, para asegurar que este mismo lunes mantendrá una reunión con la Abogacía General de la Comunidad para articular dicho recurso con el objetivo de defender el "interés general" de los madrileños.

En declaraciones a Telemadrid, Gonzalo ha afirmado que el actual Ejecutivo autonómico ha dejado "claro" que no se va a vender vivienda pública a ningún fondo de inversión y que esa operación de 2013, llevada a cabo por el Ejecutivo de Ignacio González, imputado en el caso Lezo, no la comparten pues entienden que no es la forma de gestionar la vivienda pública.

Tras incidir en que la sentencia conocida el pasado viernes plantea que no se puede vender vivienda pública a un fondo de inversión, asegura que también existen otras sobre recursos presentados por los inquilinos "que no van en esa línea". Por tanto, aprecia una "disparidad de criterio jurídico".

Por ello, los servicios jurídicos de la Comunidad de Madrid van a redactar el "recurso que corresponda" conforme de derecho pues, pese a no compartir la venta, se debe atender al interés general y recuerda que el fallo afecta a una "cuantía importante" por el número de viviendas incluidas en esa operación.

La demandante, una vecina de Navalcarnero, era beneficiaria de una vivienda de protección oficial del Instituto de la Vivienda de la Comunidad de Madrid (IVIMA) desde 2007. Presentó la denuncia después de que las condiciones de su contrato empeoraran drásticamente cuando el gobierno regional vendió su casa a un fondo buitre.

