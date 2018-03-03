Hasel, Valtonyc y Elgio participan en un acto en defensa de la libertad de expresión: "Quieren imponer la autocensura"

Los raperos Pablo Hásel, Valtonyc y Elgio, condenados por delitos de enaltecimiento del terrorismo e injurias a la corona, han participado este sábado en un acto en defensa de la libertad de expresión en Sabadell (Barcelona).
En declaraciones a la prensa, Pablo Hásel ha denunciado que "el Estado español quiere imponer la autocensura" y utiliza a los raperos como "cabezas de turco" para que "otros se lo piensen a la hora de decir cosas molestas para este régimen antidemocrático que no respeta ni algo tan fundamental como la libertad de expresión".
También ha dicho que, ni siquiera en Estados Unidos, donde los raperos hacen letras más explicitas que ellos, son encarcelados y ha comparado España con Turquía "por encarcelar a artistas". Valtonyc considera que sus condenas son un "ataque contra el colectivo y la libertad de expresión" y se ha quejado de que no se pueda criticar a la Corona y de que esté penalizado con la prisión.
Elgio ha asegurado que si hace falta llevará al Tribunal Europeo de Derechos Humanos de Estrasburgo (TEDH) porque entiende que la justicia española "no es justa" y cree que la única salvación es la respuesta social de la gente y la "movilización". Durante el acto de apoyo a estos raperos, organizado por Alerta Solidària y el Grupo de Suport a Elgio, se ha celebrado una mesa redonda y un concierto.
