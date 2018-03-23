Un submarinista aficionado ha localizado este jueves el cuerpo sin vida de una mujer flotando entre las localidades vizcaínas de Lekeitio y Ondarroa, cerca de la costa, según han informado fuentes de la Policía vasca.
El hallazgo se ha registrado a las dos y media de la tarde. Tras avistar el cadáver, el submarinista ha alertado a la Ertzaintza. Poco después, el cuerpo, en avanzado estado de descomposición, ha sido rescatado por efectivos de Salvamento Marítimo, que lo han desplazado hasta la costa.
Posteriormente ha sido trasladado al Instituto Anatómico Forense de Bilbao, para practicarle la autopsia. Por el momento, se desconoce la identidad de la fallecida.
Fuentes de la Guardia Civil de Gijón han confirmado que están en contacto con la Policía Autonómica Vasca por si pudiera ser una de las dos desaparecidas en Asturias, Lorena Torre y Concepción Barbeira, que desaparecieron los días 1 y 2 de marzo en Gijón y en Castrillón, respectivamente.
