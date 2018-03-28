Público
León pedirá a la Junta que endurezca la normativa de protección animal

La moción, impulsada por Despierta León, reclama que se prohíban algunas prácticas como la exposición de animales en escaparates, la regulación de las colonias felinas, la lucha contra el abandono y el apoyo a las protectoras.

La cámara municipal de León ha aprobado solicitar a la Junta que endurezca la normativa de protección animal, reclamando que se prohíban algunas prácticas como la exposición de animales en escaparates, la regulación de las colonias felinas, la lucha contra el abandono, el apoyo a las protectoras y mayores obligaciones para poseedores de mascotas.

Tal y como ha recogido el diario León Noticias, la moción ha sido impulsada por León Despierta y su portavoz, Óscar Fuentes, ha defendido que la Ley —datada de 1996— "se ha quedado obsoleta". La edil de Ciudadanos, Ana Carlota Amigo, recordó que su formación ha llevado una Proposición No de Ley sobre el tema en el Congreso, reclamando que "tiene que ser un esfuerzo de todas las instituciones", siendo aprobada la moción por unanimidad.

