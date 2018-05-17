El Promotor de la Acción Disciplinaria del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ), Ricardo Conde, ha archivado de plano la denuncia que la organización feminista Women's Link Worlwide presentó el pasado 27 de abril contra el magistrado de la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra Ricardo González, que fue el que firmó el voto particular en el que solicitaba la absolución de los miembros de La Manada condenados por abuso sexual a un joven en los San Fermines de 2017.

La asociación rechaza de plano la denuncia al entender que no puede actuar de oficio por expresiones ofensivas de un juez si no media antes un requerimiento del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra (TSJN) que no se ha producido. Tampoco se le puede sancionar por ignorancia inexcusable de sus deberes judiciales puesto que actuó ejerciendo su función jurisdiccional.

Los denunciantes solicitaban que se sancionara al magistrado, por un lado, por la falta grave consistente en la utilización de expresiones innecesarias o improcedentes, extravagantes o manifiestamente ofensivas prevista en el artículo 418.6 de la Ley Orgánica del Poder Judicial (LOPJ), pero el promotor recuerda que ese precepto establece expresamente que el CGPJ "solo procederá previo testimonio deducido o comunicación remitida por el tribunal superior respecto de quien dictó la resolución y que conozca de la misma en vía de recurso".

"Quedó excluido por el legislador que el CGPJ pueda proceder de oficio a exigir dicha responsabilidad", señala el acuerdo de archivo, que añade que es notorio que el TSJ de Navarra aún no ha conocido del recurso contra la sentencia, "por lo que resulta del todo inviable entrar en el análisis del reproche disciplinario que se pretende promover".

Women's Link también solicitaba que el magistrado fuera sancionado por una falta muy grave de ignorancia inexcusable en el ejercicio de los deberes judiciales, prevista en el artículo 417.14 de la LOPJ.

En este punto, el promotor -con base en la jurisprudencia que viene dictando el Tribunal Supremo- precisa que dicho artículo castiga comportamientos realizados por los jueces y magistrados en su faceta de empleados públicos, pero no cuando ejercen funciones jurisdiccionales; y añade que el dictado de una sentencia o de un voto particular constituye "la principal manifestación del ejercicio de su función jurisdiccional".

Además, recuerda que la actividad inspectora del CGPJ ha de respetar la exclusividad que, sobre el ejercicio de dicha potestad jurisdiccional, corresponde a jueces y magistrados según el artículo 117 de la Constitución.

El acuerdo de archivo, que ya ha sido notificado a los denunciantes y al magistrado, puede ser recurrido en alzada ante la Comisión Permanente del CGPJ.