Público
Público

La marea violeta toma la Puerta del Sol en medio de los actos oficiales del 2 de Mayo

El movimiento feminista vuelve a mostrar la indignación contra la sentencia de 'La Manada' y revienta la celebración del día de la Comunidad de Madrid

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0

Una marea violeta ha llegado a la Puerta del Sol este 2 de mayo. A golpe de "Tranquila, hermana, aquí está tu Manada" y "no es abuso, es violación", el movimiento feminista de Madrid ha vuelto a mostrar la indignación contra la sentencia de La Manada.

Este miércoles, la comisión del 8-M de Madrid convocó una concentración a las 11.00 en la Plaza del Carmen, cerca de la Gran Vía. A la media hora del comienzo de la maifestación arrancaron los primeros cánticos de "nos vamos a Sol". Casi a las 12.00 tomaron camino de la plaza, pasaron por el cordón policial y llegaron a Sol donde se están celebrando los actos oficiales del 2 de Mayo, día de la Comunidad de Madrid: "Hoy no hay nada que celebrar", coreaban.

Los cánticos de las manifestantes han aumentado cuando ha comenzado la marcha militar del acto. Una presentación que, a pesar del sonido preparado, está siendo casi silenciada por los silbidos y los gritos de vergüenza.

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

Concentración de la comisión del 8-M de Madrid en la Puerta del Sol, mientras se celebran los actos institucionales del 2 de Mayo. B.A.

Concentración de la comisión del 8-M de Madrid en la Puerta del Sol, mientras se celebran los actos institucionales del 2 de Mayo. B.A.

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

Concentración feminista contra el fallo judicial de La Manada en la Puerta del Sol, coincidiendo con el acto conmemorativo de la Fiesta del 2 de Mayo, celebrado en la Real Casa de Correos de Madrid. EFE/Chema Moya

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas