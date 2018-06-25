El cantante y actor Edu del Prado, que fue componente del grupo UPA Dance y uno de los protagonistas de la serie de televisión "Un Paso Adelante", ha fallecido a los 40 años, según ha confirmado la actriz Beatriz Luengo, una de sus compañeras de la serie.
"Maravilloso cantante, hizo millones de cosas entre ellas 'Un Paso Adelante', 'Upa Dance', 'Sister Act', fue profesor de OT Francia (Star Academy), La Academia en México, The Voice Francia...", ha destacado la cantante Beatriz Luengo en su cuenta de Instagram, donde ha recordado que conoció a Edu del Prado con 11 años "cuando él ya era un ídolo con su primer disco".
Nacido en agosto de 1977 en Valencia, Edu del Prado se incorporó a "Un paso adelante", que emitió Antena 3, en 2005, donde interpretó el personaje de César, un nuevo alumno, y luego pasó a formar parte del grupo UPA Dance, que surgió de esta serie. El cantante publicó el disco "Mil y Una" en 1999 y participó en el álbum con música de baile "Come Let's Fly Higher" en 2013, además de formar parte del elenco de varios musicales.
