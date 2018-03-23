Más de 150 ballenas piloto se quedaron varadas este viernes en una bahía en el suroeste de Australia, de los cuales, alrededor de la mitad murieron tras el incidente que ha motivado la emisión de una alerta por tiburones.
Un grupo de expertos y voluntarios se encuentran en la bahía Hamelin, situada a unos 315 kilómetros de Perth, para evaluar la situación e intentar salvar a los 50 cetáceos que quedan vivos en la playa y a otros 25 que están en aguas poco profundas.
"La fuerza de los animales, así como el viento y las posibilidad de condiciones meteorológicas húmedas afectarán el momento y el lugar en que intentemos llevarlos al mar", dijo el coordinador de incidentes, Jeremy Chick, en un comunicado del Ministerio de Biodiversidad y Conservación del estado de Australia Occidental.
Las autoridades han cerrado las playas de la zona y han emitido una alerta por la presencia de tiburones, que en esa parte del país provocan ocasionalmente la muerte de humanos.
Esta ballena, llamada también calderón tropical o de aleta corta, mide entre 4 y 5,5 metros, habita aguas tropicales y subtropicales en grupos de unos cien miembros, y debido a estos estrechos vínculos sociales es común que se queden varados en masa.
