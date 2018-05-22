Nueve caballos y un buey han muerto en El Rocío de este año, tal y como ha informado el Plan Romero de la Junta de Andalucía. Según ha denunciado el Partido Animalista (PACMA), en la romería se han utilizado más de 2.000 caballos, burros y bueyes. Desde 2007 han muerto más de 200 animales.
PACMA también ha criticado una práctica muy extendida: el alquiler de caballos, "arrendados por personas sin experiencia y que en ocasiones ha provocado las peores imágenes de maltrato posible".
"No nos oponemos a que los ciudadanos se diviertan o rindan culto religioso, pero una sociedad avanzada debería dejar al margen a los animales. No hay necesidad de involucrarlos hasta el punto de extenuarlos. El Rocío podría seguir siendo una fiesta alegre sin la presencia de animales", destacaron los animalistas en un comunicado difundido la semana pasada.
La Junta de Andalucía ha desactivado este martes el Plan Aldea que se puso en marcha el pasado jueves. Este dispositivo es uno de los cuatro que componen el Plan Romero junto a Caminos de Huelva, Sevilla y Cádiz y se desactiva con la salida de El Rocío de las últimas 49 hermandades en iniciar su caminos de vuelta.
Emergencias 112 ha atendido casi un centenar de emergencias en la jornada del lunes, lo que supone un total de 542 desde la activación del Plan Aldea, una cifra un 6% por encima del año anterior. El grupo sanitario del Plan, gestionado por el Servicio Andaluz de Salud y la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES) ha realizado un total de 1.959 atenciones desde la activación del operativo el pasado lunes 14 de mayo.
