Público
Público

Open Arms Llega al puerto de Barcelona el Open Arms con 60 migrantes a bordo

Un operativo dispuesto por el Gobierno, la Generalitat, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y la Cruz Roja atenderá a las personas cuando desembarquen en el muelle de cruceros, después de que los médicos de Sanidad Exterior les examinen a bordo y antes de ser trasladados a los equipamientos dispuestos para acogerles.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Migrantes en el Open Arms, antes de atracar en Barcelona. TWITTER/@openarms_fund

Migrantes en el Open Arms, antes de atracar en el puerto de Barcelona. TWITTER/@openarms_fund

El Open Arms, buque insignia de la ONG catalana Proactiva Open Arms, ha llegado al puerto de Barcelona tras cuatro días de travesía con los 60 migrantes que rescató el pasado 30 de junio frente a las costas de Libia cuando iban en una patera a la deriva.

La embarcación ha entrado por la bocana del puerto escoltado por el otro barco de la ONG, el Astral, en el que viajan cuatro eurodiputados; el remolcador Punta Mayor de Salvamento Marítimo; y el histórico Barceloneta, que ha salido a su encuentro para acompañarle en su entrada a la capital catalana.

Un operativo dispuesto por el Gobierno, la Generalitat, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y la Cruz Roja atenderá a los migrantes cuando desembarquen en el muelle de cruceros, después de que los médicos de Sanidad Exterior les examinen a bordo y antes de ser trasladados a los equipamientos dispuestos para acogerles.

(Habrá ampliación)

04/07/2018.-El barco 'Open Arms', arribó esta mañana al puerto de Barcelona para desembarcar a los 60 inmigrantes, entre ellos 5 mujeres y 5 menores, que fueron rescatados el pasado día 30 de junio frente a la scostas de Líbia y que hoy serán acogidos en

El barco Open Arms atraca en el puerto de Barcelona para desembarcar a 60 inmigrantes. EFE/Toni Albir

Etiquetas