El Open Arms, buque insignia de la ONG catalana Proactiva Open Arms, ha llegado al puerto de Barcelona tras cuatro días de travesía con los 60 migrantes que rescató el pasado 30 de junio frente a las costas de Libia cuando iban en una patera a la deriva.
La embarcación ha entrado por la bocana del puerto escoltado por el otro barco de la ONG, el Astral, en el que viajan cuatro eurodiputados; el remolcador Punta Mayor de Salvamento Marítimo; y el histórico Barceloneta, que ha salido a su encuentro para acompañarle en su entrada a la capital catalana.
Un operativo dispuesto por el Gobierno, la Generalitat, el Ayuntamiento de Barcelona y la Cruz Roja atenderá a los migrantes cuando desembarquen en el muelle de cruceros, después de que los médicos de Sanidad Exterior les examinen a bordo y antes de ser trasladados a los equipamientos dispuestos para acogerles.
(Habrá ampliación)
