Es ya un clásico: cada mes de mayo, cuando llega la celebración de la romería de El Rocío, con su correspondiente peregrinación, el Partido Animalista (PACMA) denuncia el maltrato que reciben los animales, especialmente, utilizados en dicha celebración.
PACMA ya ha documentado varias veces en los últimos años el maltrato que padecen los caballos en la Romería de El Rocío (Huelva). Este años no ha sido una excepción y en una nota de prensa denuncia que en la Romería de este año se utilizan más de 2.000 caballos, burros y bueyes y añade que entre 2007 y 2018 han muerto cerca de 200 caballos.
Por eso en su nota, PACMA recuerda que sigue exigiendo a la Junta de Andalucía el cumplimiento de la Ley de Protección Animal de Andalucía en este tipo de festejos, "ya que la Junta es responsable de velar por su cumplimiento".
PACMA también se hace eco de un práctica muy extendida en El Rocío: el alquiler de caballos, "arrendados por personas sin experiencia y que en ocasiones ha provocado las peores imágenes de maltrato posible". En ese sentido, PACMA recuerda "el caso de dos condenados por abandonar a un caballo que habían alquilado al que dejaron atado a un árbol sin agua ni comida y que, al final, acabo muriendo".
"No nos oponemos a que los ciudadanos se diviertan o rindan culto religioso, pero una sociedad avanzada debería dejar al margen a los animales. No hay necesidad de involucrarlos hasta el punto de extenuarlos. El Rocío podría seguir siendo una fiesta alegre sin la presencia de animales", concluye PACMA en su nota.
Según este partido, "ya existen alternativas éticas para dejar de maltratarlos. Consideramos inaceptable el trato que reciben los animales en festejos populares y proponemos políticas que velen por el bienestar animal y por la conservación del medio ambiente del espacio protegido en el que se celebran, como es el caso de la Romería de El Rocío".
