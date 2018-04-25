El tenista cordobés Cisco García ha denunciado este martes que la compañía Ryanair y el operador AENA no le han permitido coger el vuelo que tenía previsto tomar con destino a Vilnius (Lituania), donde va a disputar un torneo de tenis adaptado, porque viajaba en silla de ruedas.
En declaraciones a Efe desde la Terminal 2 de Barajas, el deportista cordobés, número 80 del mundo en el Ránking ITF y sexto de España en el circuito de tenis en silla, ha manifestado que es lo "más humillante" que le ha ocurrido desde que va en silla de ruedas, a pesar de que, desde que se quedó paralítico en diciembre de 2015 ha viajado "bastante para competir y por placer".
Los hechos, según ha relatado Cisco, comenzaron cuando compró el billete para viajar a Vilnius y avisó de que iba a necesitar asistencia para acceder al avión, notificación que repitió cuando imprimió la tarjeta de embarque y tras facturar las maletas.
Según su testimonio, también lo hizo al llegar al aeropuerto, donde se acercó al punto de movilidad reducida de AENA para informar de sus necesidades, y de igual modo poco después en la zona de embarque, donde empezaron los problemas.
"Una vez allí, han llamado a AENA hasta en tres ocasiones para pedir su asistencia, pero no ha aparecido. Y a las 7.05 horas el comandante le ha dicho a la tripulación que saquen mis maletas y las de mi entrenador porque no podemos volar", ha manifestado Cisco García, que se ha ofrecido a acceder al avión ayudado por su entrenador.
Sin embargo, el tenista sostiene que la compañía le ha comunicado que no había nadie que pudiera llevar su silla a la bodega y que "no podía estar arriba en el avión", por lo que ni siquiera le han permitido entrar y ha permanecido en la zona de embarque.
"Por el simple hecho de ir en silla de ruedas me han dejado en tierra", ha denunciado Cisco García, que critica que "ni Ryanair ni AENA se hacen responsables" y "se echan la culpa el uno al otro".
Finalmente, ha decidido comprar dos vuelos nuevos para él y su entrenador, con los que esta tarde volará a Fráncfort (Alemania), y desde ahí a Vilnius.
