Más de 500.000 personas ya han apoyado la petición de inhabilitación de los magistrados de la Audiencia Provincial de Navarra encargados de dictar sentencia en el juicio de la manada que se puso en marcha en la tarde de ayer en la plataforma de firmas Change.org, después de que el tribunal considerase que “no existió violencia e intimidación”.
La campaña, creada por Alba Mariño, afirma que "en un país en el que tenemos un problema de violencia machista tan grave, no podemos permitirnos jueces y magistrados que consideren que para que exista agresión sexual no basta con que 5 hombres agredan a una joven indefensa y en estado de embriaguez a la que, posteriormente abandonaron y robaron el teléfono".
La Audiencia de Navarra ha condenado a 9 años de cárcel por un delito de abuso sexual continuado a cada miembro de 'La Manada' que participó en los hechos contra una joven en Pamplona durante los sanfermines de 2016. La sentencia descarta la existencia de intimidación y violencia en los hechos. Si estos hubieran existido, la sentencia debería haber sido por agresión sexual, tal como habían solicitado todas las acusaciones, tanto la fiscalía, la acusación particular y las acusaciones populares.
La reacción en la calle no se hizo esperar. Decenas de miles de personas salieron a las calles en toda España para protestar contra la sentencia, con lemas como ‘no es abuso, es violación’ o ‘si no digo sí, es violación’.
