Público
Público

Serie Netflix Brecha salarial en 'The Crown': hasta la reina de Inglaterra cobra menos que su consorte

La actriz Claire Foy, que encarna a la reina Isabel II, cobra menos que el actor Matt Smith, en la piel de Felipe de Edimburgo

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La actriz Claire Foy interpreta a la reina de Inglaterra en 'The Crown', producida por Netflix.

La actriz Claire Foy interpreta a la reina de Inglaterra en 'The Crown', producida por Netflix.

La brecha salarial existe también en las series de televisión. La discriminación llega hasta la propia realeza en la ficción. En el caso que nos ocupa, a la británica.

Porque la protagonista de The Crown, la producción de Netflix sobre la vida de la reina Isabel II, cobra menos que su compañero de reparto. Y los papeles eran bien distintos: ella encarnaba, obviamente, a la protagonista.

Sus responsables aseguran que la diferencia de salario se debió a que el actor que interpreta a Felipe de Edimburgo tenía más fama que ella, tras su paso por Doctor Who.

El caso es que Claire Foy, la actriz que da vida a la monarca británica, llevaba todo el peso de la serie, pero recibía menos dinero que el actor Matt Smith.

Etiquetas