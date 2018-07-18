Un hombre que se atrincheró anoche con una escopeta en su casa de Turieno, en el municipio cántabro de Camaleño, ha logrado escapar al cerco de la Guardia Civil tras casi doce horas de tensión. Cuando los agentes entraron en la vivienda, no encontraron a nadie. La Guardia Civil ha iniciado una búsqueda por los alrededores.
Todo empezó cuando un vecino de la pequeña localidad de Turieno, de 58 años, llamó ayer, martes, sobre las 20.30 horas a la Guardia Civil, tras una pelea con su hermano. Cuando una patrulla se presentó en el pueblo, el hombre comenzó a disparar desde la casa con un arma de cañón largo, posiblemente una escopeta.
Tras los primeros disparos acudieron a esta pequeña localidad, de unos cien habitantes y situada junto al Parque Nacional de los Picos de Europa, más agentes de la Guardia Civil, entre ellos el Grupo de Acción Rápida (GAR) del Instituto Armado. Los agentes acordonaron el pueblo y empezó entonces un cerco a la vivienda que se prolongó toda la noche. A las 2.30 horas de la madrugada hubo nuevos disparos y un guardia civil resultó de levedad en una pierna. El agente fue trasladado al hospital de Valdecilla en Santander.
A las 7.30 horas se celebró una reunión en la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil en Santander para decidir la actuación a llevar a cabo. En esa reunión se decidió entrar en la vivienda, pero cuando los agentes accedieron al interior no encontraron a nadie: el hombre había escapado, no se sabe cómo. Tras la fuga, la Guardia Civil ha empezado a peinar los alrededores.
