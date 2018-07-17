Público
Francisco Franco Víctimas del franquismo se concentrarán este miércoles contra la impunidad de la dictadura

El encuentro, que tendrá lugar en la Puerta del Sol a las 20.00h exige, entre otras, la aprobación de una Ley Integral de Víctimas. 

Mañana, miércoles 18 de julio, se cumplen 82 años del golpe de Estado franquista contra el orden legítimo de la República que desembocó en la Guerra Civil. Es por ello que el Encuentro Estatal de Colectivos de Memoria Histórica y de Víctimas del Franquismo ha convocado una concentración en contra de la impunidad de la dictadura fascista bajo el lema #18JYoCondeno.

La cita, que tendrá lugar a las 20.00h en la Puerta del Sol, exigirá a todas las Instituciones del Estado español la condena del franquismo como régimen criminal en los términos declarados por la ONU. También se reivindicará el reconocimiento jurídico, político y social de cuantas personas defendieron la legalidad Republicana y de quienes lucharon contra el franquismo, el fascismo y el nazismo.

Además, los diputados y diputadas de las distintas formaciones políticas de la Asamblea de Madrid, el teniente alcalde Ayuntamiento de Madrid Mauricio Valiente y el Senador Carles Mulet, acudirán y participarán en la intervención que busca la aprobación de una Ley Integral de Victimas que termine con tantos años de impunidad.

