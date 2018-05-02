La presidenta del Tribunal del Jurado ha condenado a 22 años de cárcel por un delito de asesinato a J.M.C.G. el hombre de 51 años que estranguló a su mujer en noviembre de 2016 en el barrio de Son Cotoner de Palma.

La sentencia le considera responsable de un delito de asesinato, con una agravante de alevosía y agravante de parentesco. Además, de los 22 años de cárcel el condenado deberá indemnizar a los hijos de la víctima en la cantidad total de 400.000 euros en concepto de daños morales.

Asimismo, la magistrada le impone la prohibición durante 32 años de aproximación a menos de 200 metros y de comunicación con los hijos de la fallecida. El 27 de abril el Tribunal del Jurado emitió un veredicto de culpabilidad por considerar probado que mató a su esposa.

Durante el juicio, el acusado se declaró "culpable" de haber matado a su pareja pero dijo no haber sido "consciente de ello". Así, remarcó que tenía que "pagar" pero insistió en que "no era consciente de lo que estaba pasando". "Sé que es muy difícil de entender", dijo para luego añadir que pedía "disculpas a la familia" aunque sabe que "no serán aceptadas".

Según el relato de la Fiscalía, mientras la víctima estaba bebida se inició una discusión en la cocina de su casa. Ahí, el procesado, tal como ha dado por probado el jurado, golpeó varias veces a la víctima con sus puños y luego con una tetera de hierro forjado. Después, la llevó a rastras hasta el baño, donde la estranguló para acabar con su vida.

El jurado da por probado que el acusado cogió la tetera sin que la víctima lo advirtiera y que murió en el baño, cuando le aplicó "una fuerte presión" que le causó una "asfixia por estrangulación".

