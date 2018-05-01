Público
Violencia machista Un hombre detenido por quebrar una orden de alejamiento tras ser apuñalado por su expareja, que alega defensa propia

La mujer se defendió de su expareja con un cuchillo de cocina. Fue ella quien alertó al 112 de que había agredido a este varón, alegando defensa propia. En la vivienda se encontraban dos menores de edad en el momento de los hechos.

Vista aérea de Cúllar Vega (Granada). Google Maps

La Guardia Civil detuvo el lunes por la mañana a un hombre en el municipio granadino de Cúllar Vega que acudió al domicilio de su expareja pese a tenía una orden de alejamiento. La mujer se defendió con un cuchillo y se le tomó declaración.

Fuentes de la Guardia Civil han informado de que el varón ha pasado a disposición judicial. Mientras, la mujer ha quedado en libertad con cargos a la espera de ser citada por el juzgado de guardia para prestar declaración.

Por su parte, el Servicio Coordinado de Emergencias 112 Andalucía ha indicado a que el hombre acudió al domicilio de ella, donde se encontraban dos menores de edad, y ha explicado que fue la mujer quien alertó de que había agredido a este varón, alegando defensa propia.

Asimismo, el teléfono único de emergencias ha indicado que los hechos ocurrieron sobre las 08:00 horas del lunes y ha explicado que el hombre de 31 años de edad fue trasladado al Hospital Virgen de las Nieves para ser atendido por las heridas sufridas con el cuchillo de cocina usado por su expareja.

