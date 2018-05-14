Este fin de semana, Bilbao se convirtió en la capital europea del rugby: el estadio del San Mamés acogió las finales de la Challenge Cup y la Champions Cup. Para celebrarlo, el ‘botxo’ se engalanó con carteles celebrando un deporte, como mínimo, tan masculinizado como el resto. Como parte de la promoción se lanzó un vídeo en que un equipo aparecía jugando al rugby por las calles de Bilbao.

En este contexto varias jugadoras de rugby de equipos vascos se han organizado para recordar a toda la sociedad que ellas también juegan.

“La cuestión no es quién me va a permitir… Es quién me va a detener”: así comienza el vídeo que han realizado en el que se las ve jugando a su deporte también por las calles de la capital bizkaina. Marina Seral, miembro del Gernika y editora del vídeo, explica en El Correo que, aunque las jugadoras llevaban tiempo "con la idea de hacer algo conjunto", la grabación del spot oficial con los jugadores del Getxo precipitó los acontecimientos.

Un vídeo que según sus creadoras tiene un objetivo: "Que no apoyen sólo a la élite masculina, sino también a los clubes pequeños y especialmente a los femeninos””. El vídeo concluye con un hashtag que lo dice todo: #NosotrasTambiénJugamos.

Más en Tremending

-La última barbaridad de Losantos sobre Catalunya: “Por supuesto que os podemos bombardear”