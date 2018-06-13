La ciudad de St. Paul (Minesota) se ha paralizado y un mapache tiene la culpa. Durante varios días las redes sociales norteamericanas han seguido de cerca la historia de un pequeño mapache que ha intentado escalar un rascacielos de 25 pisos de la ciudad norteamericana.

El martes se lo vio por primera vez en la segunda planta de un edificio de oficinas, provocando que unos obreros intentaran rescatarlo. Sin embargo, el animal decidió huir para irse al edificio de al lado dónde consiguió escalar hasta la planta doce.

No se sabe muy bien las razones que le llevaron a ascender por la fachada del edificio, pero al llegar la noche del martes el pequeño mamífero ya estaba en el piso 22º. Allí, en un pequeño resquicio, decidió plantarse para dormir unas horas.

Las redes no tardaron en hacerse eco del periplo del mapache, llevándolo hasta el Trending Topic bajo el hastag #mprraccoon. Incluso la sede local de la CBS se dispuso a retransmitir en directo las actividades del animal.

I don't know if I can watch this much longer. The #mprraccoon is scaling the UBS Tower. Now 12 stories up. pic.twitter.com/MaP35MLo9j — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) 12 de junio de 2018

"No sé si puedo seguir viendo esto durante más tiempo. El mapache está escalando la Torre USB. Ya lleva 12 pisos" tuiteaba el periodista Tim Nelson.

My picture from the 13th floor around noon. Hope he makes it down OK! #mprraccoon pic.twitter.com/gfVWysn9iO — Ben (@Johnson88Ben) 12 de junio de 2018

También había quien informaba desde el interior de las oficinas. "Mi foto desde el piso 13, sobre el mediodía. ¡Espero que vuelva a bajar sin problemas!", escribía un un tuitero.

"Actualización del mapache: aún durmiendo", informaba otra usuaria.

Perhaps it's a silly question but, surely they have their windows washed- why cant you get an animal control person with a window washer and get him down? #mprraccoon He's tired, cold, malnourished and a baby! It's not too scary. He obviously wants to come inside. pic.twitter.com/PmbdbbJK0I — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) 13 de junio de 2018

La gente comenzó a preguntarse por qué nadie trataba de rescatarlo desde fuera. "¿Por qué no pueden juntar a alguien de control de animales y a un limpiaventanas y bajarle?", se cuestionaban.

Los bomberos, finalmente explicaron que intentar el rescate podría suponer un riesgo para la vida del animal, que podría intentar escapar y caer al vacío. Por ello, las autoridades pusieron trampas con comida en el tejado, con la esperanza de poder atrapar al animal cuando este llegase a la cima del edificio.

Tras varios días de seguimiento en Twitter y medios locales, el animal consiguió trepar por la fachada del edificio y alcanzar el tejado del rascacielos.