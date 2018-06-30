"No soy tu reina. No te equivoques, yo soy la reina", así arranca una de las nuevas canciones virales de PlayGround sobre personajes históricos.

Esta vez, la elegida ha sido Cleopatra. La reina se suma a la lista de canciones dedicadas a Cristóbal Colón (Te coloniso), Velázquez (Veláske, Yo soi wapa?) o Carlos III.

Con un toque de diva feminista, la reina del Antiguo Egipto, resume lo que significó su figura para la historia: "Me hice strong en un mundo de chorras. No te confundas, no soy la mas mona, he sido la primera Wonder Woman".

La canción, como en otros casos, puede servir como una pequeña y divertida clase de historia, en tanto que repasa la vida de la reina egipcia con una base de música electrónica de fondo.

Casada "con el niñato" de su "brodah" (Ptolomeo XIII), una auténtica estratega "empollona", que cautivo "al César en persona", así se describe la egipcia. Tampoco olvida su romance con Marco Antonio, que le "puso tonta", y como la llegada de Octavio al poder de Roma le llevo al suicidio:

"No te equivoques, no soy tu woman. Prefiero tol veneno de una cobra", canta "la jefa Cleo".