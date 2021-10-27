El "arma fría" que disparó Baldwin era real y estaba cargada

No tenía nada de atrezo. El arma que empuñó el actor Alec Baldwin era tan real como las infaustas consecuencias de su disparo. Un disparo que segó la vida de Halyna Hutchins, directora de fotografía de Rust, el western que se encontraba rodando.

Pese a que todavía no se ha descartado ningún tipo de acusación, las miradas se dirigen a Dave Halls, el asistente de dirección que le dispuso el arma a Baldwin y le confirmó, a voz en grito, que se trataba de una "pistola fría", que en la jerga de Hollywood se refiere a un arma sin munición.

Pues bien, sobra decir que estaba cargada. Lo ha confirmado al diario The New York Times la fiscal del distrito de Santa Fe (Nuevo México) Mary Carmack-Altwies, quien ha subrayado que el arma de marras no debería describirse como "pistola de atrezo", dado que se trataba de una pistola real, de época, cargada con munición real. En la escena del crimen, según ha trascendido, se han encontrado "una gran cantidad de balas" que estuvieron disponibles durante el rodaje.

Contratiempos y protestas

El relato del director de la película Joel Souza, también recogido por The New York Times, evoca un rodaje plagado de protestas y desaires por parte de un equipo técnico que denunciaba retrasos en los pagos y en las condiciones de seguridad, lo que hizo que se contratara a otro equipo técnico y retrasó en varias ocasiones el rodaje.

Souza ha desvelado que el día del infausto accidente hubo una pausa antes de rodar la escena que acabó con la vida de Hutchins. Tras el receso para el almuerzo, regresaron al lugar de los hechos donde retomaron la grabación. Al regresar, y tal y como reconoce Souza, "no estaba seguro de si el arma de fuego fue revisada de nuevo".