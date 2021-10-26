Estás leyendo: Alec Baldwin se retira temporalmente del cine para recibir ayuda psicológica: "Está devastado"

Fuentes cercanas aseguran que se encuentra "histérico y desconsolado": "Todo el mundo sabe que ha sido un trágico accidente".

23/10/2021 El actor Alec Baldwin abandona el juzgado de Manhattan, en Nueva York, el 23 de enero de 2019
El actor Alec Baldwin abandona el juzgado de Manhattan, en Nueva York, el 23 de enero de 2019. Carlo Allegri / Reuters

El actor Alec Baldwin ha anunciado que se retira de forma temporal para recibir ayuda psicológica tras el accidente que acabó con la vida de la directora de fotografía Halyna Hutchins durante el rodaje de Rust. Fuentes cercanas al actor aseguran a People que se encuentra "histérico y desconsolado", como el propio Balwin aseguró en twitter: "Mi corazón está roto".

"Alec ha decidido paralizar sus proyectos temporalmente porque es así como enfrenta las situaciones difíciles. Cuando algo ocurre, a corto plazo, se retira de la vida pública. Todo el mundo sabe que ha sido un trágico accidente y por eso está devastado", explica la misma fuente a People. Baldwin mantiene una estrecha relación con el viudo de la directora de fotografía, Matthew Hutchins, que se ha visto a través de las redes sociales. Hutchins ha escrito en ellas dos mensajes: "Te echamos de menos, Halyna" y "estoy en comunicación con Ale".

Souza, el cual sufrió heridas en el accidente, señala que se encuentra "destruido"

El director de la película, Joel Souza, también ha declarado que se encuentra "destruido" por la muerte de su compañera, la cual era "increíblemente talentosa". Souza también fue herido por el arma que disparó Baldwin, pero se encuentra bien y ha sido dado de alta como explica la actriz Frances Fisher. 

La compañía encargada de la producción del filme desde el primer momento emitió un comunicado en el que ofreció ayuda psicológica a todo el equipo de la película. El rodaje, que ha sido tildado de caótico, se encuentra suspendido temporalmente tras el accidente y continúa la investigación del mismo.

