Ascienden a 149 las muertes por covid en las residencias de mayores en la última semana

Las muertes por coronavirus en las residencias de mayores siguen al alza en esta quinta ola de la pandemia, con 149 fallecidos la última semana, dos más que la anterior, cuando se contabilizaron 147.
Estos datos figuran en el informe que el Imserso comenzó a publicar a principios de marzo, que se actualiza todas las semanas y que este viernes se refiere al periodo entre el 16 y el 22 de agosto.
El impacto de la quinta ola en las residencias de mayores ya se reflejó en la penúltima semana de julio, cuando los fallecimientos pasaron de 8 a 37 y los contagios se duplicaron hasta los 1.029. La siguiente semana fallecieron 71 personas y la siguiente 103.
De todos modos, los contagios se están reduciendo, con 941 contabilizados en la última semana frente a los 1.193 de la anterior en esos centros.
No obstante, el efecto de la vacunación masiva en las residencias se percibe en la letalidad de los casos, que es del 19,8 % desde el inicio de la pandemia y del 9,2 % desde que se completó el proceso de inmunización en las residencias.
En el conjunto de centros residenciales, es decir, incluyendo los centros de personas con discapacidad y otros alojamientos de servicios sociales además de las residencias de mayores, la cifra de contagios de la última semana es de 1.092 y la de fallecidos de 166, de los que 116 murieron en el hospital y 50 en establecimiento residencial.
Madrid ha relevado a Cataluña en la lista de comunidades con más fallecidos y ha sido la más castigada por la quinta ola, con 29 muertos en las residencias de mayores, por delante de los 15 de Castilla-La Mancha y de Aragón, y los 12 de Andalucía, Castilla y León y Cataluña.
Nueve se registraron en Extremadura y País Vasco, 8 en Baleares y Comunidad Valenciana, 5 en Murcia y Navarra, 3 en Galicia, 2 en Canarias, Cantabria y La Rioja y 1 en Asturias. No hubo ni en Ceuta ni en Melilla.
Respecto a los contagios registrados en la última semana en los centros de mayores, es Madrid la comunidad con peores cifras (215), seguida de Cataluña (126), Castilla y León (112) y Extremadura (94).
