Violencia machista Asesinada a golpes una mujer en Jaén presuntamente por su marido, ya detenido

Las primeras investigaciones indican que la mujer ha recibido numerosos golpes con una barra de hierro. La pareja se encontraba en trámites de separación y al parecer se ha producido una discusión a causa de un teléfono.

Imagen de un coche patrulla de la Policía Nacional. EP

Una mujer de unos 70 años ha sido asesinada este domingo en Jaén presuntamente por su marido, que ha sido detenido por la Policía Nacional, según han informado fuentes policiales.

Los hechos se han producido sobre las 12:00 horas en una vivienda de la calle Francisco Ayala García de la capital jienense, donde una hija del matrimonio encontró a su madre y alertó al servicio de emergencias 112.

Según las fuentes, las primeras investigaciones indican que la mujer ha recibido numerosos golpes con una barra de hierro y que no existían denuncias por maltrato contra su pareja.

La pareja se encontraba en trámites de separación y al parecer se ha producido una discusión a causa de un teléfono, según las fuentes.

La Policía Nacional ha activado el protocolo por muerte violenta aunque, hasta que no avance la investigación, el caso por el momento no ha sido clasificado como violencia machista.

