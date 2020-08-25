Estás leyendo: El bloque de la moción de censura evita que Pablo Iglesias tenga que explicar en el Congreso la financiación de UP

El bloque de la moción de censura evita que Pablo Iglesias tenga que explicar en el Congreso la financiación de UP

la Diputación Permanente del Congreso ha rechazado llamar a comparecer al vicepresidente segundo y líder de uNIDAS Podemos, Pablo Iglesias, para explicar si su partido ha incurrido en presuntas prácticas de financiación ilegal.

Pablo Iglesias no tendrá que comparecer en el pleno del Congreso sobre la financiación de Podemos. La petición del Partido Popular y Ciudadanos para que el vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno diera explicaciones en sede parlamentaria no ha salido adelante gracias al voto contrario del PSOE.

El PSOE ya había adelantado que su voto sería negativo. Por su parte, el presidente del Gobierno ha asegurado que Iglesias tiene "en el terreno político" su "total confianza y su total apoyo".

La solicitud de comparecencia por parte del Partido Popular y de Ciudadanos solo ha sido apoyada por Vox. El PSOE ha considerado que, con esta solicitud, sólo se está intentando ensuciar el debate.

La Diputación también ha discutido las comparecencias del presidente y de seis ministros: Celaá, Illa, González Laya, Escrivá, Maroto y María Jesús Montero, todos ante sus correspondientes comisiones.

