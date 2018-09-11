Público
Cárcel para dos directivos de un instituto por gastar 17.000 euros en ropa y zapatos

La exdirectora y el exsecretario del instituto de secundario Illa de Ons de Bueu aceptan una pena de dos años de prisión tras reconocer que cargaron a la cuenta del centro gastos personales.

Dos directivos de un instituto de Educación secundaria del municipio pontevedrés de Bueu han aceptado una condena de dos años de prisión tras reconocer haber cargado a la cuenta del centro 17.672 euros en gastos personales de ropa, calzado, supermercado y otros gastos personales durante un viaje a París, según han informado fuentes judiciales.

La exdirectora y el exsecretario del instituto Illa de Ons de Bueu aceptaron la condena por un delito de malversación de caudales públicos, tras un acuerdo de conformidad previo a la celebración de la vista oral del juicio que debía haberse celebrado este martes en la Audiencia de Pontevedra. La Fiscalía pedía inicialmente para ellos cinco años de prisión y ocho de inhabilitación ambos por un delito de malversación y otro de falsificación de documentos públicos.

Ambos reconocieron que de enero de 2012 a junio de 2015 gestionaban la cuenta bancaria del instituto y tenían dos tarjetas de crédito asociadas a ella con las que cargaron más de 17.000 euros en gastos que, en la mayoría de operaciones era ajenas a las necesidades del centro, y no fueron computadas en los registros de contabilidad del instituto o incluso disimuladas en otras partidas.

Además de la pena de prisión, los dos permanecerán inhabilitados durante seis años para desempeñar tareas de dirección y deberán, asimismo, devolver a la Xunta de Galicia el dinero malversado.

