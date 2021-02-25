El CGPJ elige por primera vez a una mujer para presidir un tribunal militar

MADRIDActualizado:
El pleno del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) nombró este jueves a una mujer, en concreto, a la coronel auditor María Inmaculada Benavente, para presidir por primera vez en España el Tribunal Militar Territorial Segundo de Sevilla.
Benavente, según indica el CGPJ en una nota, ha sido elegida tras obtener 16 de los 21 votos posibles y cinco votos en blanco. La coronel, única candidata al cargo, ingresó en el Cuerpo Jurídico Militar en julio de 1991 y durante se carrera ha compaginado destinos de asesoría jurídica y de jurisdicción castrense.
Un informe elaborado por la Comisión de Igualdad del CGPJ señala que el número de mujeres integradas en la jurisdicción militar es ocho, lo que supone un 23,5% del total. La mayoría, muestra el informe, prestan sus servicios en los Juzgados Togados Militares Territoriales, "solo" dos lo hacen en Tribunales Territoriales y no hay ninguna mujer en las Vocalías Togadas del Tribunal Militar Central.
Por otro lado, el pleno acordó también nombrar a Álvaro Lafita para el Juzgado Togado Militar Central número 2 de Madrid; a Germán Méndez para el Juzgado Togado Militar número 52 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; a Juan Mendaro como vocal togado del Tribunal Militar Territorial de Sevilla y a María del Valle López como vocal togado del Tribunal Militar Territorial Primero de Madrid. Todos ellos fueron nombrados con 16 votos.
