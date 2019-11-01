Público
Un detenido en Gandía por violar a una menor a la que introdujo en su coche

Se trata de un joven de 23 años que fue arrestado horas después de la violación en una discoteca de la ciudad.

Agentes de la Policía Nacional. EFE

Agentes de la Policía Local y de la Policía Nacional han detenido en la localidad valenciana de Gandia a un joven de 23 años por supuestamente haber obligado a una joven de 17 años a entrar a la fuerza en su coche y violarla.

Fuentes policiales han indicado a EFE que el suceso se ha producido la madrugada de este viernes en un aparcamiento de un local de ocio de las afueras de la ciudad.

Los agentes fueron alertados por unas amigas de la joven, a las que pudo llamar y mandar mensajes a escondidas mientras el joven perpetraba la violación, según las mismas fuentes.

En el lugar se personaron dos dotaciones de la Policía Local y otras dos de la Policía Nacional que escucharon el relato de la víctima y, tras obtener la descripción del supuesto agresor, dieron una batida por la zona y lo localizaron en una discoteca cercana, por lo que procedieron a su detención.

