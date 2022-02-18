Estás leyendo: Falsa alarma de incendio en la sede de la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la Puerta del Sol

Público
Público

Falsa alarma de incendio en la sede de la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la Puerta del Sol

Según detallan desde Emergencias de Madrid, dos vehículos de bomberos han acudido por lo que parecía ser un incendio, pero se trataba de una caldera de condensación.

La débil columna de humo saliendo de la sede de la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid.
La débil columna de humo saliendo de la sede de la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid. TVE

Madrid

Actualizado:

Los bomberos se han personado en la sede de la Presidencia de la Comunidad de Madrid, en la Puerta del Sol, debido a "un problema con la calefacción".

Una débil columna de humo coronaba el tejado del edifico en torno a las 10.30 de la mañana. Según Emergencias Madrid, dos vehículos de bomberos han acudido por lo que parecía ser un incendio. Se trataba de una caldera de condensación.

Han llegado a las 10.54 y se han ido, tras comprobar que no hay ningún incendio, a las 11.12.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público